StockNews.com Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to “Buy”

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMPH opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $252,831.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,082,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

