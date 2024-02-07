StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

