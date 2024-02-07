StockNews.com Upgrades Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to “Buy”

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:GNE opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $30.90.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.
Insider Activity at Genie Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
