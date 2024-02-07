Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.53% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

