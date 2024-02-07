Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.53% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.