Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.73

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.73 and traded as high as $60.49. Sunoco shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 447,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.6 %

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $15,396,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $14,380,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

