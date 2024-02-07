Sunoco (SUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $203,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.