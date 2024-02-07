Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $632.00 and last traded at $633.49. 9,966,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,537,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.35.

Specifically, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,109 shares of company stock worth $19,591,625 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

