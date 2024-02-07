Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Down 23.6 %

SYM opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 250.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Symbotic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.