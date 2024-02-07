Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

