Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
