Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.