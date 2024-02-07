TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC
Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.94 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Featured Stories
