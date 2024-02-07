Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

