Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.35.

EL stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

