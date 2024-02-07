Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.53

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.53 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 293.22 ($3.68). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 289.90 ($3.63), with a volume of 9,079,518 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Tesco Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The stock has a market cap of £19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.53.

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($131,628.43). Insiders have bought 35,095 shares of company stock worth $10,527,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

