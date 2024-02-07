The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of EL stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.67. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

