Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TKR opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.