Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.
Timken Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TKR opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
About Timken
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Timken
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 best tech stocks to buy after earnings (that aren’t META)
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 2 more high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Nvidia: Big gainers from new AI spending
Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.