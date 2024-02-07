Tom Hinton Buys 35 Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £151.55 ($189.98).

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Tom Hinton purchased 48 shares of Wincanton stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.54).

Wincanton Trading Down 0.6 %

WIN stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.25. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.54). The company has a market capitalization of £538.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,057.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Wincanton Cuts Dividend

About Wincanton

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,190.48%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

