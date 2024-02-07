Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,147 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 109% compared to the average volume of 2,948 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.15.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
