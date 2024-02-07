Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 40,969 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,129 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $210,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

