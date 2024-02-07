Traders Purchase High Volume of Rumble Call Options (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,784 call options.
Rumble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Rumble has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Analysts anticipate that Rumble will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
