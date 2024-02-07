Traders Purchase High Volume of Rumble Call Options (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,784 call options.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Rumble has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Analysts anticipate that Rumble will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rumble by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rumble by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 760,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rumble by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 665,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

