TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,141.34 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,142.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,021.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $930.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

