U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
GROW opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Eli Lilly’s formula for success: Blending innovation with insight
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.