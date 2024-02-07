U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

GROW opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.02.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

