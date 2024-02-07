Uber Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 141,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 20% compared to the average daily volume of 118,635 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.