UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

