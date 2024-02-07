UBS Group Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $190.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $147.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

