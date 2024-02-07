UBS Group Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $618.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $618.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.50.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $530.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.46. Saia has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $545.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Saia will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.