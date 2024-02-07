UBS Group Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target to $190.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

BAP stock opened at $153.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after buying an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

