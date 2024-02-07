Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,286,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,125 shares.The stock last traded at $412.69 and had previously closed at $428.89.

The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

