Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Critical Review

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($2.31) -0.60 Baudax Bio $1.27 million 0.91 -$58.79 million ($9.23) 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Baudax Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

56.5% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -160.15% -116.11% Baudax Bio N/A N/A -175.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vincerx Pharma and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.32%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

