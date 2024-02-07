Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 28th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AIO opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

