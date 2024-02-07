Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

