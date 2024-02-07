Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

