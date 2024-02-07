Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

