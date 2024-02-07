Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NCV opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
