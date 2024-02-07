Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.