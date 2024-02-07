Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACV stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
