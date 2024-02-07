Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 28th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Eli Lilly’s formula for success: Blending innovation with insight
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.