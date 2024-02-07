Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 28th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

