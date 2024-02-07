Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

