Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

