Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:VGI opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
