Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

