Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.