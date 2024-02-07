Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.51.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
