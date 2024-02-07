Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Up 2.0 %
VGZ stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
