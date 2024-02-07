Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

VGZ stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

