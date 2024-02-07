Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

