Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

