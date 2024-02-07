Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Overweight Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOR

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.