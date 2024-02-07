Western Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

TAN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $80.78.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

