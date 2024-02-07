Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 365,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 311,634 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 289,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

