Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

