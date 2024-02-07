Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

