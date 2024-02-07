Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Creative Planning lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

