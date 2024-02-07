Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

